The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,834 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,076,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,390,000 after buying an additional 121,023 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after buying an additional 186,189 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $432.65 million, a P/E ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.42. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.62.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

