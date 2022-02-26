The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,300 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 80,475.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 29.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $613.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias purchased 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $125,745.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

