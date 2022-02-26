The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 240,237 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRAX shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $597.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $50.20.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

