The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $362,000 Holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 75,956.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLBK opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.35.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 29.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

