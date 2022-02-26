The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 40.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 315,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANIK. Stephens began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.36, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.14. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

