The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $402.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $413.00 to $402.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $394.48.

HD opened at $316.65 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $330.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after buying an additional 372,867 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after buying an additional 346,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

