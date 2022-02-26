The Community Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th.

Community Financial has increased its dividend payment by 43.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Community Financial has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Community Financial to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Shares of Community Financial stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. Community Financial has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Financial will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Community Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Community Financial by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Community Financial by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

