The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,436 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in Boeing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.48.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $201.48 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $183.77 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $117.46 billion, a PE ratio of -28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

