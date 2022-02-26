The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beauty Health in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Wolfmeyer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beauty Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $19.17 on Friday. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 436.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 682,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after buying an additional 555,158 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370,217 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 119,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 44,573 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 73,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,321,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beauty Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.