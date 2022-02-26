The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (BNKR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.55 on May 31st

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Bankers Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 108.80 ($1.48) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.23. The Bankers Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 103.04 ($1.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 150.60 ($2.05). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.13.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

