The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 earnings at $6.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

NYSE:BNS opened at $72.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.89. The company has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $74.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,538 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203,008 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,943 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,702,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,615 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,078,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,832,000 after purchasing an additional 75,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7817 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

