TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. This is a positive change from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

TFS Financial has raised its dividend by 33.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. TFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 452.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect TFS Financial to earn $0.23 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 491.3%.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. TFS Financial has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 66.69 and a beta of 0.41.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $50,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in TFS Financial by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in TFS Financial by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in TFS Financial by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 44,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 29,557 shares in the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

About TFS Financial (Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.