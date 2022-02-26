Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Textron alerts:

In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $4,937,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Textron by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,127,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,651,000 after purchasing an additional 176,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,436,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Textron by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,500,000 after purchasing an additional 242,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Textron by 7.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,509,000 after purchasing an additional 121,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.48. 1,116,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,327. Textron has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

Textron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.