TETRA Technologies (TTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of TTI opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04. TETRA Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $4.49.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
About TETRA Technologies (Get Rating)
TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.
