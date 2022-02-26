TETRA Technologies (TTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TTI opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04. TETRA Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 34,977 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 433.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 19,529 shares during the period. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

