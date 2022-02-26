Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 11,029,133 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company has a market cap of £3.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.55.
About Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM)
