Terra Reaches Market Cap of $28.11 Billion (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded up 42.9% against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $73.85 or 0.00186575 BTC on exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $28.11 billion and $4.08 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008579 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 794,075,546 coins and its circulating supply is 380,630,605 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

