Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Acquired by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Terex were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Terex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,100,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,044,000 after purchasing an additional 55,851 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Terex by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 78,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Terex by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,213,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,083,000 after purchasing an additional 51,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Terex by 3,044.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth $48,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEX opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.65. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

