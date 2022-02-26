Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:TEN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.31. 5,915,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tenneco by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Tenneco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tenneco by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Tenneco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.