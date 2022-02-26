Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenneco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tenneco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of TEN opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tenneco will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 13,512.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,552,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,069 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,339,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,752 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,937,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after acquiring an additional 814,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

