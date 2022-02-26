Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Get Tenaris alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. AlphaValue upgraded Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NYSE TS opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.78. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Tenaris by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tenaris by 123.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Tenaris by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.