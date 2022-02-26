Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.25.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. Tenable has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.92.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,357 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $383,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,500. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,001,000 after buying an additional 351,797 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tenable by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,744,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,195,000 after buying an additional 111,941 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Tenable by 75.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after buying an additional 925,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tenable by 25.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,298,000 after buying an additional 373,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Tenable by 15.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,984,000 after buying an additional 236,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

