Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TPX. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $50.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 30,995 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

