Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target to $30.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WWW. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

