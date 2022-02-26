Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.34.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
In related news, Director Claire Harvey acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
TELL opened at $3.39 on Friday. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 2.37.
About Tellurian
Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
