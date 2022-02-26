Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,750,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,313,000 after buying an additional 1,304,952 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tellurian by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 162,547 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 556,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Tellurian by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 467,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 36,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

TELL opened at $3.39 on Friday. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

