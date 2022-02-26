Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) and Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Critical Analysis

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) and Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Energous shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Telesat shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Energous shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Telesat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Energous and Telesat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energous -6,357.49% -91.96% -82.74% Telesat N/A 49.27% 41.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energous and Telesat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energous $330,000.00 267.36 -$31.83 million ($0.67) -1.75 Telesat N/A N/A $93.09 million $3.68 5.59

Telesat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energous. Energous is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telesat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Energous has a beta of 3.11, indicating that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telesat has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Energous and Telesat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energous 0 0 1 0 3.00 Telesat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energous currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 241.88%. Given Energous’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Energous is more favorable than Telesat.

Summary

Telesat beats Energous on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energous (Get Rating)

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices. The company was founded by Michael Aaron Leabman on October 30, 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Telesat (Get Rating)

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services. It offers value-added services that include satellite capacity, digital encoding of video channels, authorization, and uplinking and downlinking services; and occasional use services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverages. The company also provides satellite capacity and end-to-end services comprising space segment services and terrestrial facilities for enterprise connectivity, and internet and cellular backhaul; rural telephony to telecommunications carriers and network services integrators; and other satellite services. In addition, it offers direct-to-consumer broadband services; communications services for the oil and gas and mining industries; and broadband communication services to maritime and aeronautical markets comprising commercial airplanes and vessels. Further, the company operates satellite and hybrid satellite/terrestrial networks. Additionally, it provides satellite operator services; and consulting services related to space and earth segments, government studies, research and development, and satellite control services. The company offers its services primarily through a direct sales force. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites and a Canadian payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Telesat Corporation is a subsidiary of Loral Space & Communications Inc.

