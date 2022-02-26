Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) received a €3.50 ($3.98) price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on O2D. Barclays set a €3.50 ($3.98) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.18) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.50) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.32 ($2.64) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.95) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.81 ($3.19).

ETR:O2D opened at €2.45 ($2.79) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a 12-month high of €2.70 ($3.06). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.42.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

