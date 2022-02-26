Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $151.00 to $114.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Teladoc Health traded as low as $60.58 and last traded at $61.46, with a volume of 12195362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.30.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TDOC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.39.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average is $112.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

