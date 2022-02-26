Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.39.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.92. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $231.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after buying an additional 2,462,386 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after buying an additional 2,071,756 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

