TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. TechnipFMC updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $6.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,074,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 29,551 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,223,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.37.

About TechnipFMC (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.