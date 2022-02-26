Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives GBX 846.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 846.14 ($11.51).

Several research firms have recently commented on TM17. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.56) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.60) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, insider Christopher Bell acquired 7,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.71) per share, with a total value of £49,994.28 ($67,991.68). Also, insider Mark Crawford acquired 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.75) per share, with a total value of £6,976.41 ($9,487.84). Insiders acquired a total of 9,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,134 in the last quarter.

Shares of LON TM17 traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 565 ($7.68). 26,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,228. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 723.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 735.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £817.11 million and a P/E ratio of 33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. Team17 Group has a one year low of GBX 382 ($5.20) and a one year high of GBX 870 ($11.83).

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

