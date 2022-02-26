Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives GBX 846.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 846.14 ($11.51).
Several research firms have recently commented on TM17. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.56) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.60) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
In related news, insider Christopher Bell acquired 7,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.71) per share, with a total value of £49,994.28 ($67,991.68). Also, insider Mark Crawford acquired 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.75) per share, with a total value of £6,976.41 ($9,487.84). Insiders acquired a total of 9,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,134 in the last quarter.
About Team17 Group (Get Rating)
Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
