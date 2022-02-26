TD Securities Trims CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Target Price to C$24.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.83.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIXX opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1413 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,018,000 after purchasing an additional 364,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,416,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in CI Financial by 24,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in CI Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CI Financial by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 791,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 127,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.