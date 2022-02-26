TD Securities Increases SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$33.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.17.

TSE:SSRM opened at C$25.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46. SSR Mining has a one year low of C$17.29 and a one year high of C$26.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 6.39.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

