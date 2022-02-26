Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on TALO. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.99. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $18.93.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $45,364.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock worth $63,581,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,759,000 after purchasing an additional 528,762 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

