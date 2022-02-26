Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,426 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $57,969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $49,934,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,152,000 after buying an additional 269,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $41,819,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO stock opened at $165.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.19 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.49.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

