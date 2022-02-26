Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRHC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

NASDAQ TRHC traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,419,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,909. The company has a market capitalization of $141.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $53.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $30,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,838 shares of company stock valued at $539,947 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth about $174,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

