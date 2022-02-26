Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

TRHC opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $30,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $37,491.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,838 shares of company stock worth $539,947. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 864,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 175,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 168,592 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

