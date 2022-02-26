Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
TRHC opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.
In other news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $30,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $37,491.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,838 shares of company stock worth $539,947. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.
TRHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (Get Rating)
Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.
