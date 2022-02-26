Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Susquehanna

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s previous close.

TBLA has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taboola.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

TBLA stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

