Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.850-$7.920 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $385.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $311.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.87. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synopsys will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,265 shares of company stock valued at $113,920,520. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

