Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.850-$7.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.78 billion-$4.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.400 EPS.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $311.15 on Friday. Synopsys has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $377.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $385.78.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total transaction of $12,561,219.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,265 shares of company stock valued at $113,920,520 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

