SVB Leerink Lowers Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target to $14.00

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 69.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.19.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.30% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $773,953.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $87,609.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,203 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

