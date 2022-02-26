SVB Leerink Cuts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $145.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on A. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.54.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $133.73 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after buying an additional 1,879,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.