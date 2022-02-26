Susquehanna Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Susquehanna reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.65.

MRVL opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.15. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $2,172,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $2,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 461,021 shares of company stock valued at $36,831,388. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

