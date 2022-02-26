Susquehanna Lowers Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $115.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.78.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $105.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.03. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,177,000 after acquiring an additional 70,220 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after acquiring an additional 573,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,479,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,829 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

