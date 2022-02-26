Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target to $9.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

NYSE SPCE opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.21. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $57.51.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,873,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,728,000 after buying an additional 414,668 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 21,480 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,147,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.