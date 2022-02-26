Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $56.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGRY. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $6,029,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 859,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 15.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,779,000 after purchasing an additional 73,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 9.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,979,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.01. 387,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,228. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.05. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

