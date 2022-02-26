Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins upgraded Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. raised Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.81.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.