Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.93

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.93 and traded as low as $20.41. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 13,037 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $332.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 74,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 42,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

