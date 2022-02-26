Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,720 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $13,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 158.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 343.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after purchasing an additional 330,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at $255,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.85.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.07. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

