Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SUMO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.44.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 3.15. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,478 shares of company stock worth $1,267,728 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,221,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

