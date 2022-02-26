Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.61

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and traded as high as $20.50. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 928 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 3.32%. Sturgis Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity.

